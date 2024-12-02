Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SINGAPORE

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 5, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), center, briefs David P. Fields, executive director, Plans and Policy, U.S. Pacific Fleet, on the capabilities of COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 during a scheduled trip to Sembawang Naval Installation, Dec. 5, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    This work, USPACFLT N5 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, Dec. 5, 2024, by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore
    CTF-73
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Pacfic Fleet

