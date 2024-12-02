603d conduct night FARP ops on HAAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, work together to prep a fuel line during night-time forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations during operation Hade's Shadow on Hunter Army Airfield Dec. 9, 2024. FARP's are a critical function the CAB provides because they enable large scale operations to extend operational reach in support of aviation operations, which in turn provides the commander more options to achieve decisive action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)