603d conduct night FARP ops on HAAF

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, signals he is in position during night-time forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations on Hunter Army Airfield Dec. 9, 2024. FARP's are a critical function the CAB provides because they enable large scale operations to extend operational reach in support of aviation operations, which in turn provides the commander more options to achieve decisive action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 22:09
|Photo ID:
|8795540
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-BY519-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
