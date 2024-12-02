Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    603d conduct night FARP ops on HAAF

    603d conduct night FARP ops on HAAF

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, pull a fuel sample during night-time forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations on Hunter Army Airfield Dec. 9, 2024. FARP's are a critical function the CAB provides because they enable large scale operations to extend operational reach in support of aviation operations, which in turn provides the commander more options to achieve decisive action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024
    Photo ID: 8795539
    VIRIN: 241209-A-BY519-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 603d conduct night FARP ops on HAAF, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

