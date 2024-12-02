Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Chaplain Corps and 46th RP Anniversary  [Image 2 of 4]

    249th Chaplain Corps and 46th RP Anniversary 

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists watch a video during a celebration of the 249th Anniversary of the founding of the Navy Chaplain Corps and the 46th Anniversary of the creation of the Religious Program Specialist rating on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. On Nov. 28, 1775, the Continental Congress directed that divine services be held aboard naval ships, thus establishing the Navy Chaplain Corps. As non-combatants, the Navy recognized the need for a dedicated rate to support Navy chaplains during World War II, therefore creating the religious program specialist rating on Apr. 23, 1942. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 21:45
    Photo ID: 8795536
    VIRIN: 241207-M-FM807-1045
    Resolution: 5511x3100
    Size: 952.21 KB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
