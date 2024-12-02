249th Chaplain Corps and 46th RP Anniversary 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists watch a video during a celebration of the 249th Anniversary of the founding of the Navy Chaplain Corps and the 46th Anniversary of the creation of the Religious Program Specialist rating on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. On Nov. 28, 1775, the Continental Congress directed that divine services be held aboard naval ships, thus establishing the Navy Chaplain Corps. As non-combatants, the Navy recognized the need for a dedicated rate to support Navy chaplains during World War II, therefore creating the religious program specialist rating on Apr. 23, 1942. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)