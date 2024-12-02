Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Roberto Archila 

    82nd Airborne Division

    British Army Brig. David Pack (left), Deputy Commanding General of plans for the 82nd Airborne Division, and Command Sergeant Major Randolph DeLapena (right), Senior Enlisted Advisor to the 82nd Airborne Division, shake hands as the colors and soldiers approach during the sunset march ceremony during the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in Nijmegen, Netherlands Sep. 20, 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Roberto Archila)

