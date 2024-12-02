Airman 1st Class Miguel Ramirez, 8th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, stands outside the new dining facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 11, 2024. Ramirez facilitated the delivery of $650k of new furniture for Wolf Pack Hall helping him be recognized as the Pride of the Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8795518
|VIRIN:
|241211-F-SW533-1014
|Resolution:
|5294x3529
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Miguel Ramirez [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.