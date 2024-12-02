Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Miguel Ramirez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Miguel Ramirez, 8th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, stands outside the new dining facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 11, 2024. Ramirez facilitated the delivery of $650k of new furniture for Wolf Pack Hall helping him be recognized as the Pride of the Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)