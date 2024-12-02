Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Miguel Ramirez [Image 2 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Miguel Ramirez

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Miguel Ramirez, 8th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, prepares to work the grill in the new dining facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 11, 2024. Ramirez was recognized as the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Dec. 9-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

