    Sniper - Relay [Image 8 of 10]

    Sniper - Relay

    BARLING, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jenna DOrazio 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    On day three of the 54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship, snipers compete in the relay match at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Dec. 10, 2024. The WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championship, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Jenna D'Orazio)

