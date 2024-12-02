Sniper - Relay

On day three of the 54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship, snipers compete in the relay match at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Dec. 10, 2024. The WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championship, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Jenna D'Orazio)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 20:41
|Photo ID:
|8795505
|VIRIN:
|241210-Z-QK113-1310
|Resolution:
|4235x2823
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|BARLING, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
