    Keris MAREX 24 Sports Day [Image 13 of 14]

    Keris MAREX 24 Sports Day

    PULAU SETOKOK ISLAND, INDONESIA

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia and Indonesian marines with 10th Marine Infantry Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, pose for a photo after conducting an obstacle course race for Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 on Pulau Setokok Island, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 18, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 20:34
    Photo ID: 8795498
    VIRIN: 241118-M-XU431-1830
    Resolution: 6087x4058
    Size: 16.22 MB
    Location: PULAU SETOKOK ISLAND, ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris MAREX 24 Sports Day [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

