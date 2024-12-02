U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia and Indonesian marines with 10th Marine Infantry Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, participate in a soccer game during a sports day for Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 on Pulau Setokok Island, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 18, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 20:35
|Photo ID:
|8795495
|VIRIN:
|241118-M-XU431-1873
|Resolution:
|5644x3763
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|PULAU SETOKOK ISLAND, ID
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris MAREX 24 Sports Day [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.