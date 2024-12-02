USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241211-N-AC395-2051 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 11, 2024) – A Sailor signals as an F-35C Lightning II assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 takes off from the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations, Dec. 11, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)