USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

241211-N-AC395-1872 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 11, 2024) – An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 takes off during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 11, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)