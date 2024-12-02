Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241211-N-AC395-1592 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 11, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Tokpa Lavella, right, a native of Maple Grove, Minn., and Lt. Lourdes Vasquez check the arresting cables aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations, Dec. 11, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 18:01
    Photo ID: 8795200
    VIRIN: 241211-N-AC395-1592
    Resolution: 3563x4890
    Size: 908.77 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carl Vinson
    Philippine Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

