USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

241211-N-AC395-1592 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 11, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Tokpa Lavella, right, a native of Maple Grove, Minn., and Lt. Lourdes Vasquez check the arresting cables aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations, Dec. 11, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)