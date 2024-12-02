241211-N-AC395-1592 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 11, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Tokpa Lavella, right, a native of Maple Grove, Minn., and Lt. Lourdes Vasquez check the arresting cables aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations, Dec. 11, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8795200
|VIRIN:
|241211-N-AC395-1592
|Resolution:
|3563x4890
|Size:
|908.77 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.