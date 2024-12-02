FRCSW Welcomes New Employees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WELCOME TO THE FLEET!

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) welcomes our new personnel. The new hires will fill in diverse positions in the command such as engineers - aerospace, electrical, industrial, materials; specialists - equipment, inventory management, data manaagement, logistics management; aircraft sheet metal worker, leaders, and much more.

We want you to be a part of our team!

For more information on how you can join the #FRCSW team and be a part of our mission to support of our nation, visit our LinkedIn page - https://www.linkedin.com/company/64771421/admin/feed/posts/ or go to USA Jobs - https://www.usajobs.gov/