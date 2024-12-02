NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241211-N-PI330-1051 GULFPORT, Mississippi (December 11, 2024) Builder 3rd Class Grant Monneyham, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), places concrete blocks for a construction training exercise on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, December 11, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)