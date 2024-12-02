U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Ingham, 647th Civil Engineer pavement and equipment craftsman, operates an excavator on the flightline of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2024. Civil Engineer Squadrons are responsible for planning maintenance operations and construction management on their Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8794752
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-HW521-1302
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
This work, Civil Engineer Squadron repairs flightline [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.