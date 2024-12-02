Civil Engineer Squadron repairs flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Kemp, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment supervisor, cuts through concrete using a mobile saw on the flightline of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2024. Civil Engineer Squadrons are responsible for planning maintenance operations and construction management on their Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)