    Civil Engineer Squadron repairs flightline [Image 1 of 3]

    Civil Engineer Squadron repairs flightline

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Crosby, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, utilizes equipment on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2024. Civil Engineer Squadrons are responsible for planning maintenance operations and construction management on their Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

