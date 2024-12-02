Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024 [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) was held from 09 – 12 December, 2024, on JBMDL, at the Timmermann Conference Center. The FPE assembled the staff members of the 174th IN BDE, USASA Fort Dix, LRC, 87th ABW LRS, and the 301st RSG. The purpose of the FPE is to continue the MOBEX Level II planning across all JB MDL organizations, along with supporting unit Mobilization Enterprise partners, for Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO). The planning done at this event will culminate in a mobilization exercise and deployment of a unit by JB MDL during the 2nd and 3rd quarters of FY25. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 14:46
    Photo ID: 8794680
    VIRIN: 241211-A-IE493-2332
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 446.72 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download