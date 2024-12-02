Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) - 11 December 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The MOBEX Level II Final Planning Event (FPE) was held from 09 – 12 December, 2024, on JBMDL, at the Timmermann Conference Center. The FPE assembled the staff members of the 174th IN BDE, USASA Fort Dix, LRC, 87th ABW LRS, and the 301st RSG. The purpose of the FPE is to continue the MOBEX Level II planning across all JB MDL organizations, along with supporting unit Mobilization Enterprise partners, for Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO). The planning done at this event will culminate in a mobilization exercise and deployment of a unit by JB MDL during the 2nd and 3rd quarters of FY25. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)