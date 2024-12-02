Flight Experiment Mission-02 (FEM-02)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An advanced Medium Range Ballistic Missile is air launched from a C-17 aircraft off the coast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of Flight Experiment Mission-02. The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Department of Defense partners, successfully conducted FEM-02 on December 10, 2024. (courtesy photo/released)