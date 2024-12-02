Naval Station Mayport Participates in Airfield Mishap Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2024) - Members from Naval Station Mayport Fire and Rescue participate in an airfield mishap drill with service members from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50 at Naval Station Mayport, Dec. 9, 2024. Drills like these are vital for seamless coordination between civilian and military forces ensuring preparedness during critical situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)