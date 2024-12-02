Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Mayport Participates in Airfield Mishap Drill [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Station Mayport Participates in Airfield Mishap Drill

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    241209-N-OZ224-2468

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2024) - Members from Naval Station Mayport Fire and Rescue participate in an airfield mishap drill with service members from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50 at Naval Station Mayport, Dec. 9, 2024. Drills like these are vital for seamless coordination between civilian and military forces ensuring preparedness during critical situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    This work, Naval Station Mayport Participates in Airfield Mishap Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Mayport Participates in Airfield Mishap Drill

