    2/11 Marines participate in a FSCEX in support of SLTE 0-25 [Image 13 of 14]

    2/11 Marines participate in a FSCEX in support of SLTE 0-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Estrada, a Miami, Florida native, field artillery cannoneer with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, pulls the firing handle on an M777 Howitzer during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise in support of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25 at Training Area Quackenbush, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 5, 2024. FSCEX is a live-fire training event integrating infantry battalion combat operations center functions, distributed artillery, mobile fire support teams, close air support assets, and electronic warfare support teams. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marines for high-end Force-on-Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 13:19
    Photo ID: 8794383
    VIRIN: 241205-M-PG000-1324
    Resolution: 5983x3989
    Size: 13.91 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 2/11 Marines participate in a FSCEX in support of SLTE 0-25 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Explosion
    Blue Diamond
    I MEF
    HE
    Warfighting
    USMCNews

