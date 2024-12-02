2/11 Marines participate in a FSCEX in support of SLTE 0-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, wait for a command to fire during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise in support of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25 at Training Area Quackenbush, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 5, 2024. FSCEX is a live-fire training event integrating infantry battalion combat operations center functions, distributed artillery, mobile fire support teams, close air support assets, and electronic warfare support teams. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marines for high-end Force-on-Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)