2/11 Marines participate in a FSCEX in support of SLTE 0-25

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, wait for a command to fire during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise in support of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25 at Training Area Quackenbush, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 5, 2024. FSCEX is a live-fire training event integrating infantry battalion combat operations center functions, distributed artillery, mobile fire support teams, close air support assets, and electronic warfare support teams. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marines for high-end Force-on-Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 13:19
|Photo ID:
|8794382
|VIRIN:
|241205-M-PG000-1368
|Resolution:
|6286x4191
|Size:
|13.23 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
