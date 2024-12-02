Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/11 Marines participate in a FSCEX in support of SLTE 0-25 [Image 12 of 14]

    2/11 Marines participate in a FSCEX in support of SLTE 0-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, wait for a command to fire during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise in support of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25 at Training Area Quackenbush, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 5, 2024. FSCEX is a live-fire training event integrating infantry battalion combat operations center functions, distributed artillery, mobile fire support teams, close air support assets, and electronic warfare support teams. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marines for high-end Force-on-Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 13:19
    Photo ID: 8794382
    VIRIN: 241205-M-PG000-1368
    Resolution: 6286x4191
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/11 Marines participate in a FSCEX in support of SLTE 0-25 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Explosion
    Blue Diamond
    I MEF
    HE
    Warfighting
    USMCNews

