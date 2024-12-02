USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241211-N-GC571-2592 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 11, 2024) -Sailors observe an EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, take off during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 11, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)