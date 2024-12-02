Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at [Image 3 of 3]

    Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    12.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    They say everything is bigger in Texas. When Federica Auteri visited Texas to see her father’s family, she was astounded by how big everything was. That was also true for the other places the Italian host nation employee with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa visited while in the U.S. like Hollywood, Vegas and especially the Grand Canyon. (Courtesy photo)

