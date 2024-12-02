Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    12.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Federica Auteri, a supply clerk and a U.S. Army Italian host nation employee with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy (on left), works with a fellow office colleague from the directorate of supply. Auteri has been supporting Army Soldiers and Families in the Livorno area for 25 years, and she’s been working with AFSBn-Africa for the last four. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 01:06
    Photo ID: 8793402
    VIRIN: 241211-A-A4479-3694
    Resolution: 4504x3505
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at
    Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at
    Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she&rsquo;s at

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WhyWeServe
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download