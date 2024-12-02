Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Federica Auteri, a supply clerk and a U.S. Army Italian host nation employee with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy (on left), works with a fellow office colleague from the directorate of supply. Auteri has been supporting Army Soldiers and Families in the Livorno area for 25 years, and she’s been working with AFSBn-Africa for the last four. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)