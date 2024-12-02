Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Leghorn APS-2 supply clerk is happy where she’s at

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Federica Auteri is a supply clerk and a U.S. Army Italian host nation employee with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. She works for the directorate of supply and is responsible for maintaining the DOS hand receipt, plus key control, lifecycle replacement for all the DOS computer systems, and more. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)