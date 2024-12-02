Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Chief Pinning [Image 1 of 5]

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonell Domingo 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - Two Chief Petty Officers from NIOC Pensacola were pinned as Senior Chief Petty Officers in a ceremony on December 5th, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 23:36
    Photo ID: 8793308
    VIRIN: 241205-N-BJ778-8307
    Resolution: 4008x4000
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
