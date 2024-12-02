Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief, Matthew Spreitzer speaks his thanks and congratulates fire fighters at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Dec. 04, 2024. FES held the last roll call for Spreitzer to say farewell and thank him for his dedication to the Garrison team. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8793039
    VIRIN: 241203-A-VF108-9826
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell [Image 9 of 9], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download