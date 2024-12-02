U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief, Matthew Spreitzer speaks his thanks and congratulates fire fighters at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Dec. 04, 2024. FES held the last roll call for Spreitzer to say farewell and thank him for his dedication to the Garrison team. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)