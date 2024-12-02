U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, congratulates Yuta Imamura, FES fire fighter, on winning Employee of the Year at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Dec. 4. 2024. FES held the last roll call for Spreitzer to say farewell and thank him for his dedication to the Garrison team. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8793038
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-VF108-8575
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
