U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Matthew Spreitzer, Fire and Emergency Services chief, receives a Farewell

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Keita Ameku, Fire and Emergency Services crew chief, congratulates Matthew Spreitzer, FES chief, at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Dec. 04, 2024. FES held the last roll call for Spreitzer to say farewell and thank him for his dedication to the Garrison team. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)