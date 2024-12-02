Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024 [Image 6 of 8]

    USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Brendan Gibbons shields Niagara's Pierce Charleson as a shot from Nolan Cunningham enters the net during a game against Niagara University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 06, 2024. Air Force fell to Niagara 2-3 in overtime, eventually tying the weekend series 1-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 17:23
    Photo ID: 8792796
    VIRIN: 241206-F-XD900-1007
    Resolution: 3813x2542
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Hockey
    Air Force
    USAFA
    Falcon's

