USAFA Hockey vs Niagara 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Nolan Cunningham, Owen Dubois, and Brendan Gibbons fight for the puck during a hockey game against Niagara University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 06, 2024. Air Force fell to Niagara 2-3 in overtime, eventually tying the weekend series 1-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)