U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Roy, the 6th Special Operations Squadron Commander, is greeted by his family and fellow Air Commandos after his fini flight at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2024. The fini flight is an aviation tradition that marks a flyer's final flight with a unit or branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)