    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Roy, the 6th Special Operations Squadron Commander, is greeted by his family and fellow Air Commandos after his fini flight at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2024. The fini flight is an aviation tradition that marks a flyer's final flight with a unit or branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8792777
    VIRIN: 240618-F-NW722-1124
    Resolution: 5361x3567
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, Fini Flight, by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    27SOW

