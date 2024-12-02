Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna delivers a keynote address during the Space Force Association’s 2024 Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8792773
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-LE393-1583
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSSF Bentivegna keynote at Spacepower Conference [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.