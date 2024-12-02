Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts vertical replenishment-at-sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241204-N-PV534-1290 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alexandria Treadway, left, from Sacramento, Calif., and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Herman O’Neal, from Miami, oversee the vertical replenishment-at-sea on the aft missile decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as integrated air & missile defense warfare commander, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)