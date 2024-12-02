Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 5 of 7]

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    241210-N-KC192-1006 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 10, 2024) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and director, Defense Health Network (DHN) - Atlantic, presents Cmdr. Amy Tomaino, the chief health informatics officer assigned to NMFL, with a Meritorious Service medal during a joint DHN - Atlantic and NMFL all hands call held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Dec. 10, 2024. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8792583
    VIRIN: 241210-N-KC192-1006
    Resolution: 6137x4091
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

