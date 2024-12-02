NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241210-N-KC192-1006 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 10, 2024) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and director, Defense Health Network (DHN) - Atlantic, presents Cmdr. Amy Tomaino, the chief health informatics officer assigned to NMFL, with a Meritorious Service medal during a joint DHN - Atlantic and NMFL all hands call held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Dec. 10, 2024. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)