Ready to respond whenever storms strike the Pittsburgh Region

Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the U.S. Army Corps Pittsburgh District, and Nicolas Lazzaro, the district’s chief of the Water Resources Section, explain how federal reservoirs reduce flooding across the district’s footprint during an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at the Conemaugh Dam in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024.



The Pittsburgh District mitigates flood damages throughout its 26,000 square foot region with a network of 16 strategically placed reservoirs that capture storm runoff and reduce downstream risks. The system of reservoirs has prevented $48 billion in damages since their construction began after the 1936 St. Patrick’s Day Flood. The district monitors water levels year-round, adjusts dam operations during storms, collaborates with local, state, and federal agencies, and provides technical and disaster recovery assistance to improve community resilience against future storms.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)