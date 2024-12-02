Ready to respond whenever storms strike the Pittsburgh Region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Emily Potter, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District resource manager at the Conemaugh Dam, leads a tour of the reservoir in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024.



The Pittsburgh District mitigates flood damages throughout its 26,000 square foot region with a network of 16 strategically placed reservoirs that capture storm runoff and reduce downstream risks. The system of reservoirs has prevented $48 billion in damages since their construction began after the 1936 St. Patrick’s Day Flood. The district monitors water levels year-round, adjusts dam operations during storms, collaborates with local, state, and federal agencies, and provides technical and disaster recovery assistance to improve community resilience against future storms.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)