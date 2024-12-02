Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to respond whenever storms strike the Pittsburgh Region [Image 2 of 8]

    Ready to respond whenever storms strike the Pittsburgh Region

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Emily Potter, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District resource manager at the Conemaugh Dam, leads a tour of the reservoir in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024.

    The Pittsburgh District mitigates flood damages throughout its 26,000 square foot region with a network of 16 strategically placed reservoirs that capture storm runoff and reduce downstream risks. The system of reservoirs has prevented $48 billion in damages since their construction began after the 1936 St. Patrick’s Day Flood. The district monitors water levels year-round, adjusts dam operations during storms, collaborates with local, state, and federal agencies, and provides technical and disaster recovery assistance to improve community resilience against future storms.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 10:42
    Photo ID: 8791796
    VIRIN: 241101-A-TI382-1269
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Ready to respond whenever storms strike the Pittsburgh Region [Image 8 of 8], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    emergency response
    flooding
    partnership
    reservoirs
    Pittsburgh District

