    Warrior Athlete Readiness & Resilience Program Final Testing [Image 1 of 5]

    Warrior Athlete Readiness &amp; Resilience Program Final Testing

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano 

    2nd Marine Division

    Raymond Anderson, the MCCS Lejeune-New River Semper Fit Director of Strength & Conditioning, instructs Marines during final testing for the Warrior Athlete Readiness & Resilience Program on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Nov. 25, 2024. The WARR Program is a strength and conditioning program that focuses on the physical and mental demands of operational related activities to optimize physical performance while in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)

