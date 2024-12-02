Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Raymond Anderson, the MCCS Lejeune-New River Semper Fit Director of Strength & Conditioning, instructs Marines during final testing for the Warrior Athlete Readiness & Resilience Program on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Nov. 25, 2024. The WARR Program is a strength and conditioning program that focuses on the physical and mental demands of operational related activities to optimize physical performance while in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)