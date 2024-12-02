Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day [Image 43 of 45]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Family Pass Holders lay a wreath at their loved one's gravesite during Wreaths Across America Family Pass Holder Day in Section 66 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8791602
    VIRIN: 241208-A-IW468-8621
    Resolution: 4962x3306
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day [Image 45 of 45], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day
    2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    WAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download