Family Pass Holders lay a wreath at their loved one's gravesite during Wreaths Across America Family Pass Holder Day in Section 66 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|12.07.2024
|12.10.2024 09:12
|8791602
|241208-A-IW468-8621
|4962x3306
|8.51 MB
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
This work, 2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day [Image 45 of 45], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.