2024 WAA Family Pass Holder Day

Family Pass Holders lay a wreath at their loved one's gravesite during Wreaths Across America Family Pass Holder Day in Columbarium Court 5 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8791589
|VIRIN:
|241208-A-IW468-7874
|Resolution:
|7457x4909
|Size:
|18.78 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
