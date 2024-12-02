Valiant Mark 24: Day 1 SMEE’s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Singapore Guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards, 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, showcase their weapons systems to U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a small unit leader subject matter expert exchange during Valiant Mark 24 on Bedok Camp, Singapore, Dec. 9, 2024. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise conducted between the Singapore Armed Forces and I MEF, designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms and amphibious warfighting skills, and strengthen military-to-military relationships. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)