    Valiant Mark 24: Day 1 SMEE’s [Image 4 of 12]

    Valiant Mark 24: Day 1 SMEE’s

    BEDOK, SINGAPORE

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside Singapore Guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards, 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, conduct a small unit leader subject matter expert exchange during Valiant Mark 24 on Bedok Camp, Singapore, Dec. 9, 2024. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise conducted between the Singapore Armed Forces and I MEF, designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms and amphibious warfighting skills, and strengthen military-to-military relationships. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    This work, Valiant Mark 24: Day 1 SMEE’s [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

