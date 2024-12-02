Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling [Image 5 of 9]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling

    SASEBO BAY, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    241210-N-WJ234-1011 SASEBO BAY, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class William Knoske, center, from Waynesville, Missouri assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transports ordnance in the ship’s hangar bay, Dec. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 06:33
    VIRIN: 241210-N-WJ234-1011
    Location: SASEBO BAY, JP
    TAGS

    Sasebo
    Ordnance
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Sasebo Bay
    Ordnance Handeling

