USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2024) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Williams, of Somerset, Ky., left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Richard Nelson, of Queens, N.Y., conduct post-operational checks on an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Dec. 6, 2024. USS Sterett Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)