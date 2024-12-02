Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Walker 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2024) – Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Michael Moffitt, of Houston, Texas, assists in refueling an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Dec. 6, 2024. USS Sterett is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 05:07
    Photo ID: 8791055
    VIRIN: 241206-N-FH842-1805
    Resolution: 2315x3473
    Size: 921.83 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    This work, USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Brianna Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Ocean

    USS Sterett
    DDG 104
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

